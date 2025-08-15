And Just Like That season 4: Could another revival happen?

We do recognize that following the events of the And Just Like That series finale on HBO Max, there are some who could want more. Why wouldn’t you? We’re coming off an episode here that did feel rushed in some ways, even though the producers have insisted that they knew in advance that season 3 episode 12 was going to be the end.

Ultimately, there is intentionality behind having Carrie end up on her own. There is a celebration within that — there is nothing more that she needs to do to pursue happiness. Yet, could there still be another story to tell? Well, at least for now, executive producer Michael Patrick King is not ruling anything out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking on all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what King did have to say:

Look, I have definitely closed the book, and whether there’s another book remains to be seen. You’re never, ever not… I’m always surprised. When we closed Sex and the City, we closed it. And just like that, we’re back!

But I really do want people to understand that this was about telling these stories and bringing them to a place where there was a finish. And by “finish,” I mean an open-ended finish, where each of the characters’ lives could continue and you could feel good about it for all of them. It’s what you want to write now that we’re done. We’re done writing.

Victor Garber is in the finale to show that there could always be a man. Duncan’s in London. Nothing happened to him. But Carrie is not holding on to it. And that is the most anarchy thought we could bring to this series, which is an echo of another series that was filled with anarchy, which is like, “I choose me over what society says I should be.”

At this point, we’ll just have to wait and see if anyone ever has the itch to continue this. For now, we can simply be happy with where things are.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on And Just Like That right now, including the ending

What did you think about the way that And Just Like That concluded?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







