And Just Like That series finale: How did Carrie’s story end?

Today on HBO Max, we did have a chance to see the series finale for And Just Like That arrive. Yet, was this the ending we wanted? Was this the ending that anyone wanted for Carrie Bradshaw?

In a way, the idea of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character ending up “on her own” (as opposed to alone) was hardly surprising. She has never needed someone else to find that happiness, and you can argue that owning that fully is growth. Then again, we’ve always had confidence that this would be the case for the character and by virtue of that, nothing about the end was particularly a shock.

Now with that being said, you can argue that the ending makes some sense elsewhere. After all, Charlotte is happy with her family, whereas Miranda’s relationship with Joy is moving into a really nice and healthy spot. There is no real cliffhanger anywhere, and nor is there a reason to follow a lot of these stories for some time.

Could we revisit this world down the road?

Well, it feels like “never say never” is a good mantra to have for the time being, though we also do not tend to think there is some pressing reason to do so. The biggest disappointment that we have regarding the end of And Just Like That is the simple fact that the ending announcement came out of nowhere, and this feels like more of a quick whimper rather than a flourish. Given that Carrie has been in our lives now for decades, can’t you argue that there needed to be more of a definite end to her story?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

