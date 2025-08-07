And Just Like That season 3: Star jokes he ‘killed’ show

Odds are, you are aware at this point that tomorrow’s And Just Like That season 3 episode is not just the penultimate one of the season. In actuality, the series finale is right around the corner. Our hope is that within the remaining two episodes of the season there are some big moments with romance and humor … and possibly a happy conclusion for Carrie Bradshaw romantically?

Ultimately, this is where we do bring in here Jonathan Cake as Duncan. This is a guy who managed to be a really interesting person in Carrie’s life, someone who started as a pest before becoming a friend, then a colleague, and now a lover. Could she end up following him out of the city? Everything feels possible, and we will simply have to wait and see.

What we do at least know that Cake himself has a pretty good sense of humor about the show concluding. Just take a look at what he wrote over on Instagram:

Wait, did i JUST KILL @justlikethatmax ? Duncan finally has one night of passion with Carrie Bradshaw and the shows over…FOREVER??? Was it, judging by this picture, his surprisingly small head? Or something else a little underwhelming? Ah Duncan Donuts, i guess America won’t run on Duncan, but it was exquisite pleasure while it lasted. @cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis @melfijohn , my once and future King, Michael Patrick- and the one and only ever [Sarah Jessica Parker], you gave the world SUCH joy for nearly thirty years. I don’t think there’s a higher calling for people in our business. You knocked it out of the park and it’s still traveling, traveling, traveling. Thank you for having me on your team for a hot- a very hot- minute. You’re all brilliant.

For now, we’re going to keep crossing our fingers that Duncan and Carrie at least interact again. While she doesn’t need a man to be happy, he does bring out something quite nice in her.

How do you think And Just Like That season 3 is going to end?

Do you think that Carrie will end up together with Duncan or not? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

