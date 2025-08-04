And Just Like That season 3: Kristin Davis on show ending

Just a few days ago, it was officially confirmed that And Just Like That season 3 is going to be the final one and honestly, we’re still wrapping our head around it. How are we at the end so soon?

Granted, we recognize that it may be strange to say this about a franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades at this point — but still, we honestly felt that there would be a lot more buildup to a finale. There are so many stories that need to be tied up and while we remain hopeful that it is going to happen, there is far from a guarantee that will prove to be the case.

Speaking in a post on Instagram, here is what at least one cast member in Kristin Davis had to say about the big conclusion:

I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love.

And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.

We absolutely do think that a lot of people out there are going to be mourning And Just Like That long after it is gone. While it may be true that both the show and this season had some polarizing moments (take what transpired when it comes to the Aidan story this season), there is so much nostalgia baked in to a lot of it. We have followed Carrie, Samantha, and Miranda for so long and we want for all of them to be happy.

What do you think about And Just Like That season 3 being the final one at this point?

Are you going to miss the series? How do you think it is going to end? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

