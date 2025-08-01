And Just Like That ending: Sarah Jessica Parker reacts

Earlier today, the shocking news was revealed that the end of And Just Like That season 3 will also be the end of the series. With that, it may also be the end of a larger Sex and the City era that began more than 25 years ago.

Of course, a lot of people are going to be emotional over this news, but perhaps none more so than Sarah Jessica Parker herself. That makes sense for so many different reasons — after all, consider her history! Not only is she the face behind Carrie Bradshaw, but she has been intimately involved behind the scenes.

We tend to think that we are going to be hearing more from Sarah Jessica in the days to come, but here is just some of what she had to say about the conclusion on Instagram:

Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all.

I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her.

The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.

[Michael Patrick King] and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete.

AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us.

I am better for every single day I spent with you.

It will be forever before I forget.

The whole thing.

Thank you all.

I love you so.

I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.

Rabbit rabbit.

The end of the post is a good-luck wish for the rest of the month, and we certainly hope that there are plenty of great moments coming all across the board here. How can we not?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

