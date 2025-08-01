And Just Like That season 3 episode 11 promo: Thanksgiving

As we look towards And Just Like That season 3 episode 11 on HBO Max there are clearly many reasons for excitement. However, where is the right place to start?

Well, from our vantage point, we do have to look square at the fact now that the finale is right around the corner — not only that, but we now know this is the end of the series, and not just the end of the season. These next two episodes are going to be critical, and what makes the next one especially interesting is that we’re moving into a spot where Thanksgiving is the primary setting.

Want to know more? Well if you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for the next And Just Like That episode that signals that everyone is trying to get together plans for the holiday. Adam, for example, wants Seema to meet his sister. Meanwhile, Miranda wants to play host for a celebration, which leaves Harry concerned that he is going to have to listen to NPR rather than being able to sit back and enjoy football.

In general, it is our hope that moving into this next part of the story that we’re going to get a flurry of pleasant and interesting surprises, but at the same time, also something that sets the stage for the finale in a really compelling manner. Knowing that we are almost at the end of the series, we are in a spot now where it would be really nice to be able to know how all loose ends are going to tie together and what Carrie is going to do when it comes to chasing some of her own happiness.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

