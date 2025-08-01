And Just Like That season 3 episode 11: The last before finale

As we get a little bit closer to And Just Like That season 3 episode 11, there is clearly so much that we have to anticipate. Where do we start? Well, here’s a reminder that there are only two episodes left in the season, and everything could be about to change.

Do you need a reminder of that? Well, let’s just note that Carrie and Duncan just slept together, and the relationship has arrived at a point where we are so much more invested in it However, the problem here is that Duncan never meant to be in New York forever. There was also some sort of expiration date to it in that way, but for the first time in a while, he actually feels a greater sense of purpose in his personal life. That is something that he has long been missing.

As we do look forward now to the final two episodes, Carrie may have feelings for Duncan, but how does she pursue them? Is romance her focus at all? We actually appreciate how open-ended and romantic episode 10 was just because it gives the writers and producers the opportunity to explore all sorts of things, and that includes in a possible season 4.

Now, what about some of the other characters? We do tend to think that Miranda is still going to be adjusting to the idea that Brady is about to become a father — and with that, she a grandmother. This signals another part of her life and that can be a huge adjustment! Meanwhile, Seema and Adam may have been able to overcome one stumbling block in their relationship, but that does not mean that they are clear from all others. And Just Like That, much like Sex and the City before it, was never a show designed to just make things simple.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

