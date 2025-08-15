Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4: ‘A Soldier’s Heart’

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to dive into Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4. Want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost, know that “A Soldier’s Heart” is one that is poised to be emotional on a few different fronts. For Henry, he is going to be forced to tackle something that, at least at a few moments, could make him feel like his back is pressed against the wall. What will he really do in a situation like that? This is one of many things here that will be interesting to explore. We know these characters mostly through their family history. They are similar of course to Jamie and Claire and yet, different and distinct in their own ways.

Below, you can check out the full Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

Henry tackles a challenging assignment in his own way. Ellen learns some concerning information about the family into which she’s expected to marry.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the preview for what lies ahead, one that centers around hope but at the same time, a good bit of despair and doubt. This is going to be an episode coming up that forces you to ask big questions about how some of these relationships can persevere. Are there more obstacles on the way? Absolutely, as forces are going to continuously drive a lot of people apart.

Rest assured, there is still a lot to come this season — and so far, we are enjoying the ride! We are also still one of those people who hope that something more is set up for the eighth and final season by the time we get to the end here.

