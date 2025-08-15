Dexter: Resurrection season 1: The latest New York Ripper clues

We are more than well-aware at this point that Dexter: Resurrection is one of those shows that is balancing multiple things at once. In the end, though, one question stands out above the rest: Who is the New York Ripper?

Ultimately, the show seems to be in no real hurry to answer this question and for a number of reasons, we understand why. The longer that they can keep the questions flowing, the better off it is for them. Also, just think about all the theories that are out there! One big idea is that Leon Prater has actually been the Ripper this whole time. Meanwhile, we’ve also heard a ton of Jonah Mitchell theories — or that it could be a totally new character.

Thanks to the events of episode 7, what we can at least say is that the Ripper seems to have stopped killing for a while now, and has moved on to another brand of causing chaos — taunting those almost who have lost someone. We heard their voice in a recording, and it sounds as though they are someone older, someone who also may have undergone some sort of change of thinking to get to where they are now.

In the end, we do personally think that there is more to be said when it comes to the Ripper beyond this season and if you are the producers, why offer up too much closure right now? There are a lot of ways that you could keep this going — and also keep people guessing for a rather long time. It would also be a fun change of form for the show to not give a clear answer here, since they don’t often set up future Big Bads like this.

Who do you think could be the new York Ripper on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

