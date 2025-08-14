Butterfly season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the launch of season 1 on Prime Video earlier this year, is there a chance that we’re going to see Butterfly season 2 happen? Of course, there are a lot of different things to look towards at this point.

First and foremost, though, we should note that the Daniel Dae Kim series has not been picked up for more episodes as of right now — but at the same time, there is hope! The Lost alum has a rather sizable fan base and beyond just that, who doesn’t love a good spy thriller? (You also have Yellowstone / Covert Affairs actress Piper Perabo in the mix here as well.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

If you have not heard too much about the show as of yet, let’s just start off by sharing the synopsis below:

Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for.

Speaking recently to TV Insider, Kim did note that he has a lot of possible ideas for what the next chapter could look like in theory:

I have lots of hopes for it. I hope there is a second season, first of all. But what I like about the show is that we’re already establishing that it’s an international show. So it makes the world our oyster. We could go anywhere. And given the nature of what David and Rebecca do, you could see them traveling. You could see them settling somewhere else. That’s kind of the goal at the start of Season 1. So we’ll see.

For now, what we can simply do is cross our fingers, hope for the best … and hope that a lot of people out there watch.

Do you want to see a Butterfly season 2 happen at some point?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







