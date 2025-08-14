The Boys season 5: Antony Starr says goodbye to Homelander

As many of you out there may be very-well familiar with at this point, The Boys season 5 has officially wrapped up production.

With that, why not go ahead and hear from one of the most iconic members of the cast? While Antony Starr has worked in the industry for the past couple of decades, Homelander is the part he may be known for over the rest of his career. That is a high bar, and we’ve felt at times that he should have received more awards consideration than he ultimately received.

So what does Starr have to say about the part now that production is done? After digesting for a little while, here is what he wrote in a post on Instagram:

Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career.

When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.

And at the end of the shoot, all there really is to say is- thank you. The incredible Canadian crew. The amazing production team. The insanely talented cast. The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing(and made the great choice in casting me😂,tyyy)and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show.

I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day…only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme.

This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience…

As for how Homelander’s journey is going to end on The Boys, this is a guy who has to be killed off, right? It’s at least something that we have to think about. Why wouldn’t he die? It feels like so long as he is around, there is going to be chaos.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

