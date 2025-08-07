The Boys season 5 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Boys season 5 between now and the end of August? We know that it would be great to have it. As for whether or not we’ll get it, however, that is a totally different story.

As a matter of fact, let’s just go ahead and throw out there that the odds of learning more about it soon are slim to none. After all, the most important thing to remember is that Gen V is poised to premiere next month! That is going to be top priority for the Prime Video team for quite some time and understandably so.

The good news for now is that The Boys is done filming and by virtue of that, much of the next several months can be focused around making the special-effects perfect for a show like this, one that is rather notorious for costing a good bit of money and then also taking a good bit of time to come together.

For now, our general feeling here remains that come the spring or summer of next year, you will have a chance to see these episodes arrive. In other words, you are not going to be getting a whole lot more in the way of news for the rest of the month. Everything we are bound to know for now we just did over at San Diego Comic-Con! Our general hope is just that once we get around to either January or February, Amazon may at least start to lift the veil on what lies ahead here — and just how epic, dark, and satirical the show is going to be.

What are you most excited to see when The Boys season 5 premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

