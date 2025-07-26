The Boys season 5 spoilers: Seth Rogen will appear

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for The Boys season 5 over on Prime Video, we’ve got it for you now!

While at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, it was confirmed that executive producer Seth Rogen will appear in some capacity. Ironically, this is not the first time that he’s had a role to play on-screen, but we do hope that this one is a little more substantial. This part comes amidst a really busy time for Rogen, given that The Studio was nominated for a ton of Emmys and he also has the second season of Platonic coming a little later in the summer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

As for what else we know is coming from The Boys before it ends, the fifth season is going to feature roles for Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, a reunion with former Supernatural boss Eric Kripke. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles will be a series regular and story-wise, the series may begin in a really grim spot with Annie doing whatever she can to be able to rescue some of her friends. There are not a lot of heroes out there left, mostly because Hughie and company have been captured and we already have Homelander and many other Vought heroes deputized. This is going to be a dark batch of episodes but in the end, we tend to think that it’s going to be funny at times and very much in line with what we’ve come to expect over the years.

When are the final episodes going to air?

There is a chance that we’re going to be seeing the show back in the summer of next year — or, at the very least, that’s what we are hoping.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now, including more in terms of what lies ahead

What are you most excited to see moving The Boys season 5?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







