The Boys season 5 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting more news on The Boys season 5 between now and the end of July? Filming recently wrapped and because of that alone, we would not blame anyone for wanting more news — and also sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in here with an unfortunate update: We are going to need a lot of patience here, even if the idea of that is frustrating. You do have to remember here that this is one of those shows that has an incredibly long post-production window and by virtue of that, we are going to be seeing a pretty long wait over the next several months.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say. The second season of Gen V is coming in a matter of months, and that will at least contain some teases when it comes to what lies ahead. Meanwhile, The Boys itself is likely to air around the summer of next year, which means that a specific premiere date will probably be revealed either in late winter or early spring.

So, for the rest of July, just cross your fingers and hope that we get at least a small handful of details for what lies ahead. We’re not sure that it is really fair to ask for anything else in this situation, given that the cast and producers are not going to be super-desperate to share a lot of information. Sure, there are comic books out there that could foreshadow some of this, but we tend to think the Prime Video series has deviated so much it is best to not make any sort of larger assumptions here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

