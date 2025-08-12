Smoke season 1 episode 9 (finale) video: Dave’s origin story

In just a matter of days you are going to be seeing Smoke season 1 episode 9 arrive over on Apple TV+ — are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, from where we sit at present, let’s just go ahead and say that we could be bracing for one of the most wild and chaotic installments yet. After all, Michelle may now view the situation as a total race against time to stop Dave before he does something worse. However, one of the major problems there is assuming you are going to be able to prove anything. Dave is smart, and he’s also ruthless. This is without even mentioning how the public may currently perceive him. Trying to stop this man dead in his tracks is something that feels like an almost impossible job.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a new sneak preview that suggests further that Michelle is going to try and needle Dave, but will it work? In this preview, we instead hear him discuss with reverence the first fire that he ever saw and what that really meant to him. It’s a chilling scene that reminds us of why he is such a compelling villain.

Another thing that is so compelling about the show right now is quite simple: There is not any guarantee that you are going to see a happy ending to this. This feels like a limited series, though, so one way or another, there is going to be closure. How that is interpreted, of course, is what we will have to wait and see on.

