Smoke season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Apple TV+, we are going to have a chance to see Smoke season 1 episode 9. Are you ready for everything that could unfold?

At this point, it feels like on paper, the walls are starting to close in on Dave Gudsen. Michelle knows that he’s the arsonist and is willing to do anything she can to stop him. Does that include perhaps sacrificing her own career? Let’s just say the following: We would not be shocked!

Below, you can see the full Smoke season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

Season finale. A desperate Calderone calls in a favor. Gudsen scrambles for control. A massive blaze stokes a make-or-break showdown.

Are all loose ends going to be tied up?

Well, here is the thing — from the get-go here, Smoke was designed as a show that is meant to have a defined beginning, middle, and end. However, that does not mean that the end is a satisfying one. We know that Dave is the sort of guy who gets blackmail and basically does whatever he can to try and get what he wants — and we have a really hard time thinking that he is about to change that now. There is no guarantee of a happy conclusion here at all and instead, we just have to hope for the possibility that Dave at least is taken down.

Now, could Michelle or some other characters go down with her? You have to consider that possibility at that point; for Michelle, she then has to figure out if some mutually assured destruction is going to end up being worth it. For us personally, we just want to imagine the story ends with Dave off the streets — no matter the form that it takes to make it actually happen.

