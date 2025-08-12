Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: Studio boss shares estimate

It is of course beyond thrilling to know at this point that Ted Lasso season 4 is currently in production. Because of this, conversation is naturally shifting over to the premiere date. Do we have any sense as to when the series will return to Apple TV+?

Well, at this point it honestly makes the most sense to turn this over to someone who knows better than anyone in Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey. While the streaming service will have the final season on when the series actually comes out, she can at least work to narrow things down further … and that is precisely what she is doing here.

Want a little more intel? Then check out some of what Dungey had to say to Variety:

Can you believe we are back in production? This was one of those ones where I was like, ‘I don’t know if we were going to get there,’ but we are here now. I’m really excited about the new cast. We don’t have a firm date yet from Apple. We’re talking right now about mid-year next year, so your guess is as good as mine as to what that actually means. But I would say sometime from Q2 forward.

Of course, our hope is that we’ll be able to see more of the series in April or May, but that does remain to be seen. Production could take longer than expect, or Apple could simply take their time to premiere it.

We should also note that within this same interview, Dungey notes that she would love there to be another three-season arc — but of course, the long-term future here is going to be up to star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis.

