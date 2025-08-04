Ted Lasso season 4 filming wraps in Kansas City

We know that production for Ted Lasso season 4 is already underway and as it turns out, the cast and crew have hit a milestone!

According to a report from the Kansas City Star, the production for the hit Apple TV+ show has already wrapped up production. By virtue of that, we tend to imagine that the next chapter could be bringing Jason Sudeikis and much of the rest of the cast back to the UK. There had to be some measure of self-awareness that they would not be fixated in America forever, mostly because of the overall premise of the series.

So what will the remainder of the season look like? We are honestly anticipating something at this point that feels both similar and yet different at the same time. There is presumably a women’s team at AFC Richmond that is now going to command his attention, and that is something that will serve as a new test for Ted. Has he been a women’s coach before? What sort of personalities is he going to encounter there? Also, what is the state of his relationship with Michelle?

The one thing that does feel reasonably clear here is that we’re going to be seeing more of Ted’s son Henry, mostly because of the fact that the character was recast — and we presume that there is a much larger role in mind here. We are anticipating that there will be chances to see that explored, but we’re also hoping that in general, Ted Lasso moves in a format that is a little bit more succinct and also comedic. There were times in season 3, after all, where everything meandered a little bit too much.

