Alien: Earth spoilers: New episode 1, episode 2 details

In a super-short amount of time from this writing, we are going to see Alien: Earth episode 1 and episode 2 arrive. Want to learn more about them now?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should go ahead and note here is that FX has been pushing the Noah Hawley series hard over the past several months, and for good reason. This is the first TV series in this universe, and we have a great deal of confidence in this thanks to some of his other work. Just consider what he has done with Fargo, or with Legion many years ago.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more ALIEN: EARTH reviews!

So what can we say now about the first two episodes? Well, just take a look at the synopses below, which do a really good job of setting the stage:

Episode 1, “Neverland” – When a spaceship crash-lands on Earth, a sister searches for her brother amidst an unexpected alien threat. Written by Noah Hawley; Directed by Noah Hawley.

Episode 2, “Mr. October” – Tensions rise between rival corporations, a reunion takes place, and a secret is revealed. Written by Noah Hawley; Directed by Dana Gonzales.

Our hope here is that through these premieres, we are at least going to see and understand more of who these corporations are, let alone everything that they bring to the table. We know that there are going to be a lot of scares and horror over the course of the series, but they will play out a little bit more over time and in something more of a traditional TV format. It is a little bit tough to envision anything else at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Alien: Earth, including what else to expect

What are you most excited to see heading into the Alien: Earth two-episode premiere?

Is there any specific thing that you want? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







