Watson season 2 spoilers: NCIS: Hawaii alum to play Beck Wythe

The latest Watson season 2 casting info has emerged and here, we have a lot to say when it comes to a familiar face.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see former NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills step into the Morris Chestnut drama (airing now this fall) in the recurring role of Beck Wythe. Per the official character description, this is someone who “who has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.”

Ultimately, it does feel like this is the sort of part that, at least for now, could lead into or feed a lot of chaos. Whether or not that truly ends up being the case is to be determined, but we do have a lot to think about with it at the moment. Just remember that in general, Watson is going to be one of those shows that balances out a case-of-the-week component with then a larger storyline. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

If there is a mystery that we do have outside of the story on the show, it is simply this: Will Watson succeed late on Monday nights? You can argue that coming on after FBI could be helpful. However, it had a pretty strong lead-in on Sundays in Tracker, and losing that could be a detriment in its own way.

