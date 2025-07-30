Watson season 2 spoilers: Robert Carlyle to play Sherlock Holmes

After weeks of speculation Watson season 2 is going to bring Sherlock Holmes on-screen; however, he won’t be played by Matt Berry.

According to a report from TV Insider, Once Upon a Time alum Robert Carlyle is poised to recur as the legendary sleuth, who may actually be alive after he was presumed dead through much of the first season. Of course, Sherlock being “dead” is something that was long a part of the source material and other adaptations, so we are not too shocked to see the series going in this direction.

So is Holmes for sure alive? Well, the official description hints so, claiming that Morris Chestnut’s character “faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body.”

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is what showrunner Craig Sweeny had to say:

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of Watson in Season 2. The man has played iconic roles in projects like Trainspotting, The Full Monty, and 28 Weeks Later… and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes … When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past—and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

The What We Do in the Shadows alum Berry voiced Holmes in season 1, and that of course led to a lot of speculation that he would play the character in the flesh. However, that was never guaranteed, and the change may be due to everything from scheduling to creative changes. Ultimately, we’re quite lucky that another icon is in the part. The hilarious thing is that Jonny Lee Miller, another Trainspotting star, ended up playing Sherlock on Elementary.

