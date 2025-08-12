Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, August 12, 2025?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Of course, we find ourselves in a spot where we want more of the talent show and soon. After all, the auditions are FINALLY over — does that mean that we are going to be getting the live shows here soon?

Well, if only that was the case. The sad reality is that we’re going to be waiting for one more week, as tonight, the network is bringing you what they are describing as a “20th Birthday Party.” There could be some sort of new content in here (see: interviews), but you are not going to see America’s Got Talent itself advance the competition. Sure, 20 years is a legacy that is worth celebrating but at the same time, it is hard to shake the feeling that we are looking here at a filler show.

Want to learn more about what to expect tonight? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis for the special below:

08/12/2025 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : “AGT” celebrates 20 years of unforgettable talent, iconic, viral moments and global impact. With a new mega-mix performance and judge interviews, the special examines the show’s legacy and how it redefined talent TV. TV-PG L

If you are a diehard fan of the show and would love to reflect on its history, then tonight is probably going to be essential viewing. If you are really just following the show for an act or two this season, this is where we have to throw the disappointing news your way: You are likely not going to get a lot of this episode. Maybe you will be pleasantly surprised, but we’re not sure that this is going to be the case.

