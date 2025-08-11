Twisted Metal season 2 episode 6: Raven’s endgame

In a matter of days from now you are going to have a chance to see Twisted Metal season 2 episode 6 arrive on Peacock — so what more can we say about it?

First and foremost, we’ll start here by noting that there are some more characters deserving of some time in the spotlight and with the tournament continuing, they are more than likely going to get it. This includes Raven, who we would put at the top of our list of people to consider. She’s someone who we are still getting to know because it is a new iteration, and perhaps her motives are not always as clear as an Axel or a Sweet Tooth.

Speaking to Collider recently, Patty Guggenheim (who plays the new version of her) did make it clear that she probably believes in the idea of magic, and that Calypso really could grant her wish if she wins the tournament:

I think she believes fully that there’s something behind this. And I think that’s in her origin story in the game, too, where she gets the voodoo doll and takes out these guys. I think she just has all that feeling. It’s so funny ’cause I’m looking at this little, like Ursula [figure] I have right here. She has Ursula vibes too. I think she thinks that there’s magic that is gonna help her get her way, and I think she sees Calypso as somebody who has access to that. And so she wants access to it, too.

In the end, we’re still curious to learn if Sweet Tooth can actually do anything at all. After all, there is a case to be made that a lot of his promises mean little to nothing.

