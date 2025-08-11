Dexter: Resurrection: Could Yvonne Strahovski return?

On this past episode of Dexter: Resurrection, we ended up getting some sort of surprise courtesy of Hannah McKay — a flashback! Was it important to be reminded of where she and Harrison ended up at the end of the original show? Absolutely, just as it is critical to note that she was a mother to the kid for so many years.

However, this is where we have to remind you of the following: Hannah is dead. Also, the flashback we got was comprised of old footage. Nothing new. Yvonne Strahovski has not appeared in this universe since the eighth and final season of the original show.

So is there any sort of chance here that we are going to see Strahovski back as the character? Well, for the time being, it feels unlikely … but is still in play. The actress has finished up her story on The Handmaid’s Tale and with there being no evidence that she will appear in The Testaments, her schedule is more clear — though she is also working on her own projects as well.

On the flip side, we know that this universe is eager to bring in big names, with us getting a chance to see the likes of Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, and some other performers in various capacities. We do think that a Strahovski return is possible, even if it is just a voice in Harrison’s head. It would be nice to learn more about some of the time that they had in Argentina. What sort of life was it? How much was Hannah able to evade a lot of her own darkness? There are questions to be answered.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

