The Penguin season 2 renewal: An August 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Penguin season 2 between now and the end of August? The desire is there on a personal level, mostly because the first go-around was nothing short of outstanding. Meanwhile, a lot of people have signaled a desire to come back and do something more, though for Colin Farrell, his top priority right now has to be reprising the role of Oz Cobb in The Batman: Part II.

We heard recently that the new Robert Pattinson movie is going to start filming at some point next year — so where does that leave the spin-off? Well, it remains to be seen if more is ever ordered at all. Season 1 was meant to be a limited series, and the long-term future here is likely based on what happens to Oz in the next movie.

Based on primarily everything that we’ve lined up so far, you really cannot expect any more news to come out in the near future. That means this month or at the same time, the rest of the year. We’ll consider ourselves lucky if there is something more on the franchise’s future next year at this time.

For the moment, we are honestly sticking with what we have thought for a good while now — there is a chance that HBO may air another Batman project, but we tend to think it is as likely as anything else that we’re going to see it based on another character. This would be a way for them to get more of the Matt Reeves universe, but also not have to wait until the next movie in order to deliver it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

