Reacher season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about Reacher season 4 between now and the end of August? It goes without saying, but there is so much to talk about here!

First and foremost, though, we do think it is worth noting from the jump that production is already underway for the Alan Ritchson series, and it is our hope that in the weeks ahead, we are going to hear more about what lies ahead. This is a show that is working very hard to make things perfect, and also find a way to combine both the familiar and the new into a singular package.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

All of this is of course rather nice, but this is where we do have to share the unfortunate news that odds are, you are going to be waiting a while to see actual premiere-date insight. If we are lucky, Reacher is going to be back at some point close to the end of next year. The Neagley spin-off has already finished filming, and we do tend to think that it is going to be top priority for Prime Video in the new year. They can then transition over to the flagship shortly after the fact.

As great as it would be to learn more about season 4 beyond this, we are at least happy that we can sit back and say with comfort that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the long-term future. This already feels to some extent like a show that is going to last for however long Ritchson and everyone else involved wants it to.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Reacher now, including more on what lies ahead

What are you most eager to see at this point moving into Reacher season 4 when it does premiere?

Do you have any specific premiere-date hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







