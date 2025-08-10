Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 7 spoilers: Heart troubles?

We know that matters of the heart are often important within the world of Bachelor in Paradise — however, the latest ones are a little different.

If you head over to Decider right now, you can see a new sneak peek for this upcoming episode, one in which Kim shares with Faith some of the health updates that he’s got from production. He had an EKG back in episode 5, and you can see that Faith is worried about him — even though he’d never had any real heart problems like this before.

While it is not something that we want to think about here, the health of some of the Golden contestants is a part of the show. It has to be, right? These are people thinking about their next chapter and they have a lot of real-world factors to think about — which is why we imagine it is harder for some of them to leave the show in relationships. It is harder to move when you have roots laid down somewhere. Meanwhile, they all have larger families and other people to think about.

For now, we’re going to do our best to stay optimistic yet, at the same time it is clearly a challenge for a lot of them after the show. Even with the younger couples, we imagine that there are some real issues now that come along with the fact that there is money involved here. How can you really concentrate solely on a relationship when there is a life-changing sum of money on the line? It complicates things greatly! Hopefully, there will at least be some strong relationships who do end up making it close to the end.

