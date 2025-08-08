Wednesday season 2 episode 4: Jenna Ortega on cliffhanger

We certainly knew entering Wednesday season 2 episode 4 on Netflix this week that there was likely to be some sort of huge cliffhanger. With that being said, seeing the title character almost dead was … well, certainly a surprise.

As for how we got there, the simplest answer is “Hyde attack” — one that seemingly launched her out of a window and also removed Christina Ricci from the equation. While we do not imagine that Wednesday is going to die, we could be seeing a totally different side of her moving forward. After all, she’s gone through a strange and unpredictable situation here…

Speaking more to Entertainment Weekly on the subject, here is at least some of what Jenna Ortega had to say about the cliffhanger:

“It’s the first time, at least in the season, where Wednesday truly is out of her depth … They were talking about me running down the hall or me doing some sort of slide underneath [the Hyde], and I remember telling them, ‘I don’t think so, because this isn’t an action show. And Wednesday’s too smart for that. She has to understand that there’s no chance. She could run, but it’s a huge monster.’ So, I started saying that, and then it kind of piggybacked into Tim’s idea of it just being this really, really quiet silence, which stands out from the rest of the episode.”

We do tend to think that the opening minutes of the next part of the season will tackle this further, mostly because there is no real way around that. From there, we imagine everything will intensify and things will get crazier and more dramatic. We know that a season 3 is coming, so you don’t have to worry about that.

What do you think we are going to see from here heading into Wednesday season 2?

