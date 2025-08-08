Cruel Summer season 3 in development at Hulu, Freeform

After being (seemingly) dead and buried for the past couple of years over at Hulu, is Cruel Summer actually about to rise from the grave?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say about the future as of right now. According to a report from Variety, a third season is in development at Hulu and Freeform, one that would feature Olivia Holt returning as a star / executive producer reprising the role of Kate Wallis. It felt like there was more story to tell with this character after the first season. However, the powers-that-be ultimately decided to go with more of an anthology format.

Beyond Holt returning, it looks as though Cori Uchida and Adam Lash have boarded as showrunners and executive producers. Meanwhile, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple would also be back behind the scenes.

Is all of this exciting? Sure, but at the same time, there is no guarantee that the show is going to get a green light for anything more. The best thing that we can do now is move forward with a certain amount of caution and understanding that anything can still happen.

With all of this being said…

We were honestly shocked that Cruel Summer was ever canceled in the first place. Even if the second season was polarizing, season 1 was an enormous hit and it felt mostly like the end of the series was tied to the fact that Freeform moved away from a lot of scripted programming. This has led to us being in the strange / somewhat-frustrating position that we are seeing now where there is a lot of ambiguity over the future.

