And Just Like That season 3 episode 12 promo: Series finale

As we look towards And Just Like That season 3 episode 12 on HBO Max next week, it is fair to be thinking a lot about endings. How can we be at the end of the series already?

We will go ahead and remind everyone here for a moment that Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King has said that this felt like a natural place to end the series; however, there is something about watching where we are right now that fills us with a certain amount of doubt. How can we not, based on a lot of the storylines that feel unresolved?

If you head over to this link, you can see a preview for this And Just Like That episode that features Carrie being shamed for dining alone. Meanwhile, Miranda has concerns about Joy, Seema worries about Adam’s commitment, and we could have some sort of resolution on the story for Lisa and her editor. It really doesn’t feel like we’re going to get every loose end tied up. Maybe that is the point?

We do recognize that no TV show is meant to last forever. Yet, at the same time we can’t help but shake this feeling that there could have been something so much more here beyond what we are ultimately seeing. Given that this is a franchise that has been on the air for decades, why wouldn’t we get to see something that equates to more of a proper celebration? Given everything that we’ve seen these characters go through, it feels like a whimper more than a bang.

What do you most want to see moving into And Just Like That season 3 episode 12?

How do you think the series finale is going to wrap up at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

