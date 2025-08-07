Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 sneak peek: Batista’s theory

In just a matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 arrive on Showtime — and of course, this is going to be a really intense hour of TV. It could also be one that throws Angel Batista in more danger than ever before.

After all, David Zayas’ character has a theory as to what really happened to Ryan Foster — and this leads to both good and bad news for him.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for this episode where Angel approaches Claudette and her partner to indicate that Mia is not responsible for Ryan’s death — and instead, it goes all the way back to the Bay Harbor Butcher. He has figured out that Harrison seemingly committed the murder using methods taught to him by his father; given that Dexter was in a coma at the time of Ryan’s death, he could not have done it himself.

At first, it seems like Claudette does not believe Batista at all; the moment that she hears Harrison’s name, though, the more that it is clear he may not be out of his mind. This is great for Angel in his pursuit of justice, but the more that he continues down the road, the more likely he is to end up on Dexter’s table … and that has to be a legitimate fear. Other people who have gotten too close in the past have ended up dead — doesn’t it feel obvious that something similar could happen all over again?

We’re not sure that this Dexter: Resurrection episode will give us a clear answer, but it does certainly feel like more will be coming further on down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

