Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6: Will Batista find allies?

We are pretty certain entering Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 later this week that there will be a ton of different stories on the docket. With that, where do we even start?

Well, for the sake of this article, it honestly makes the most sense to dive into a deeper discussion with Angel Batista at the center of it, mostly because at this point, it is abundantly clear that he is not going to be going away. He knows that Dexter could very-well be the Bay Harbor Butcher, and he has already spoken to Harrison about his dad’s history. He’s clearly got plenty of time on his hands to figure things out, but is he still missing something?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

Well, a word, we would say that Batista is missing allies. There needs to be a way here to ensure that he has some real assets in New York. You can argue that Claudette could be one, but is that only because they share the same job? That is where things do get a little bit difficult to figure out. Their agendas are separate in a way.

The larger question we tend to think that a lot of people could be having at this point is rather simple: Why not just have some conversations now with Quinn or Masuka? It feels like Angel wants to keep them separate to keep the past buried — or, because he just doesn’t have enough to go on. Yet, they are resources, and you can argue that Quinn probably knows more about the darkness of the Morgan family than almost anyone. Why not try to loop them in? If he gets frustrated enough, we do tend to think it could still happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Dexter: Resurrection episode

What are you the most excited to see at this point heading into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







