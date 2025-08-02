Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6: Mia’s fate?

As we try to get ourselves prepared for Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 on Showtime, one thing feels clear: There are reasons aplenty to wonder about what is going to happen now to Mia.

After all, Lady Vengeance was just arrested on this past episode, and there are a number of things that are somewhat surprising about it. For starters, Charley has seemingly gone to visit her already … but for what reason? Is it to really help to ensure that she does not stay behind bars? That is at least one way to look at things.

Of course, another is simply this: Will Charley try to break her out of prison, or pay some people off that could aid in an escape? Based on what we heard about Leon Prater back at the dinner, this is a guy who has some people in the NYPD on his payroll … and that could lead to some rather interesting things. It could also lead potentially to something worse happening to Mia, whether it be her death or just Leon making sure that she does not have to talk to law enforcement. There are a handful of ways that this could all go!

For the time being, the biggest thing that we’ll say with a measure of confidence is this: We want Krysten Ritter to stick around in one form or another. All things considered, how could we not? We are talking here about someone who is strong enough to lead her own show and while she and Dexter are clearly not the same sort of killer, it was exciting seeing their relationship evolve through the past couple of episodes.

What do you think we are going to see transpire moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

