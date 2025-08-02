Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6: Another Gareth tease

There is so much to be excited about at this point entering Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 — and does that include another adversary?

Well, let’s just put it this way — you could argue that within episode 4, we got a spotlight on Lowell a.k.a. the Tattoo Collector. Meanwhile, episode 5 revolved a great deal around Mia, otherwise known as Lady Vengeance. There are two more villains from here could make a sensible focus, whether it be Eric Stonestreet as Al / Rapunzel or David Dastmalchian as Gareth / the Gemini Killer. Based on the info out there about episode 6 at this point, we are looking more at the latter than the former here.

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for the Gemini Killer at this point. First and foremost, this is a pretty dark dude, per what Dastmalchian had to say to Screen Rant:

“I don’t usually call my characters sick and sadistic but Gareth is truly both. The writers created a gnarly killer.”

The actor also joked that Dexter Morgan doesn’t have ‘s–t” on Gareth, who we know has been the subject of podcasts and a lot of other things. He may be the most famous / infamous of any of the killers at Leon’s party, and we do tend to think that his ego could end up being his undoing … if there is an undoing. It is rather interesting that the producers hyped some of these killers up as possible multi-season foes when Lowell is already dead and Mia, at least for now, is arrested. Is the demise of Gareth also coming soon?

What do you think we are going to see from Gareth in Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6, let alone the rest of the season?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

