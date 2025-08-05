Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4 video: Masters of disguise

In less than two days you are going to have a chance to dive into Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4 on Peacock — so what more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, let’s just kick things off here by noting that the show has already crammed a lot of crazy stuff into the first three episodes and clearly, they have no intention at this point of letting off the gas when it comes to that.

If you head over to Men’s Journal now, you can see a sneak preview for this week’s new episode that features John and Quiet doing their best to prepare for an important undercover mission, one that could have larger repercussions entering the tournament. The problem? Well, a part of it for now is that they need to be undercover, and that requires them to have some sort of disguises. Luckily, this is where Mayhem comes into play! Not only has she supplied them some ID badges, but also glasses for John to wear … which may actually make his vision better? Is this all a gag? Otherwise, who would want him driving in the first place.

We do think that we’re going to be getting a lot more of the chaos surrounding the tournament in due time. However, we are still enjoying the little detours and opportunities to get to know everyone along the way. One of the things that the series has excelled at so far is being consistently great and hopefully, we don’t see anything start to slow down regarding that for quite some time. Also, can John and Quiet get to a great place in their relationship? We’ll be forever rooting for them…

