Twisted Metal season 3: Could more characters return?

At this point, we more than recognize that it may be a bit preemptive to talk about a Twisted Metal season 3. After all, season 2 is still airing! Yet, do you really think that this is going to stop us?

One of the most important things to point out here is that if the producers do have their way, there are going to be multiple seasons ahead and we are not that close to the end. That means more craziness, and perhaps characters from both seasons coming back — and possibly even newcomers?

Now, one thing that is worth noting here is that not everyone from the first season is going to be back for season 2. Yet, there are still hopes that some of these people could be then back for a possible season 3. Speaking to Screen Rant, here is what executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith had to say:

There were some characters from season 1 that I really wanted to bring back, but because of scheduling and because of how big our cast was, we ended up shifting it around a little bit. There’s an idea that I’m not gonna spoil… but there is something that I’m saving for next season for sure, God willing.

Honestly, one of the challenges with a show like this is that because of the specific nature of the source material, a lot of people are going to die. How can you keep some popular characters around? That’s a real test for Smith and the entire team, but we love already what we’re seeing from folks like Axel, someone who was incredibly beloved (and a personal favorite) from the games.

Do you want to see a Twisted Metal season 3 happen?

What characters do you want to see survive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

