Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4, 5 air date: What lies ahead?

After the big three-episode premiere event today on Peacock, is there more that can be said about Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that you are going to see two installments back to back in seven days. Peacock is doubling and/or tripling up on episodes all season long. Would it be nice to let some of these installments linger a little bit longer? Absolutely, but at the same time, this is better than the binge release that we had last season. We do tend to think that this will help the show’s viewership and to keep the discussion going.

Both the fourth and fifth installment of season 2 will air next week; below, you can see the synopses for the next two Twisted Metal episodes, which certainly include some welcome details…

Season 2 episode 4 – John and Quiet plan a heist for vital weaponry; Sweet Tooth and Stu are dragged into the operation.

Season 2 episode 5 – As the tournament kicks off, John and Quiet battle through a grueling qualifying round.

Are we a little surprised to see the tournament taking place so early on in the season? Without a doubt but at the same time, we do think that there is value in seeing some chaos and carnage early on. We know that one of our questions entering the series was how they would adapt the video games, especially since a lot of the action is pretty similar from one battle sequence to the next. To date, the writers here have done a great job and by virtue of that, we remain eager to see what they are going to be doing as we move forward.

