Twisted Metal season 3: Is EP hoping for more?

With the premiere of Twisted Metal season 2 coming tomorrow on Peacock, why not talk a little more about the future?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start things off here with a reminder that this season already looks to be more exciting (and gnarly) than almost anything we saw the first go-around. There are a number of characters from the video-game series who are going to be appearing here for the first time.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is some of what executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith had to say about what’s ahead in season 2, and how supernatural content could be on the table for a season 3, as well:

I think when you’re introducing characters like Calypso or Grimm, and because it’s from the video game, you really want to start to introduce those supernatural elements. You have a character who literally can make wishes come true, and I think what’s so fun is that we’re not straight up being like, “Boom, magic’s real!” I think what we’re doing is we’re starting to feel like there’s something else out there. There’s something eerie, something supernatural at the corners of your eye. There’s something else that can be real. I always thought of Twisted Metal as an American Lord of the Rings, and I really love that in our world, in Season 2, and hopefully, if we get the chance to make more of these, it feels like there’s just something supernatural out there. It makes it cool to feel like John and Quiet can drive out into the horizon, and that there’s something more to our world. I think that that’s what makes it just so much more magical, and that that’s what I wanted to bring into this season, that feeling that there’s something more possible, that there’s something more supernatural out there.

We do tend to think there is at least more material out there to make another season happen. However, in the end, a lot may come down to the performance on Peacock. The first season was awesome, but we also imagine that a project like this is costly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

