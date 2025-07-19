Twisted Metal season 2 premiere: Prepare with a look back

As we get prepared to see the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere on Peacock later this month, why not set the stage further?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a short video recap of the first season, which should remind you of some of what happened with John Doe and Quiet. If you need a good refresher, let’s just say that we more than understand. It has been a good while, after all, since the first season wrapped up. We know that a lot of the episodes are pretty short, but there are some out there who may not have the time for a re-watch. Therefore, this is rather useful.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Now as for what we can say about season 2 at present, remember that it should actually feel more like the video-game series than what we saw the first go-around. The initial chapter, in retrospect, honestly feels a little bit more like a prequel in that we got an introduction to the world and a lot of the characters. The Twisted Metal tournament is coming, Calypso has been cast, and there are a handful of other familiar faces from the games that are worth celebrating.

Obviously, we imagine that next season is going to be full of a lot of the same comedy that we have seen so far. However, at the same time can we also get some of the heart? Personally, that felt like one of the bigger surprises that we got through the first season — it really felt like the writers cared about both the world and the people in it, and were not just out to make this some easy cash grab.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Twisted Metal right now, including other news on what is ahead

What are you most excited to see moving into Twisted Metal season 2 on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







