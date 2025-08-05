Smoke season 1 episode 8 sneak peek: The stand-off

Later this week on Apple TV+ we are going to be seeing Smoke season 1 episode 8 arrive, and of course there is a lot to be excited about! This is the penultimate episode of the season, and whatever happens here is likely to carry over almost directly into the finale.

So what will be the center of everything at this point? We can really just put that in super-simple terms: A showdown between Dave and Michelle. We know that she is onto him and beyond that, he knows that she is sniffing around at this point. So what is he going to do with that? The simplest answer at this point is do whatever he can in order to taunt her to her face.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview for this upcoming episode that is set almost entirely at the scene of a crime. However, it is also the scene of one where we are seeing Dave almost openly taunt Michelle at this point that the person responsible is “evolving.” She is working at this point to simply hold her tongue at each and every moment, which is certainly not an easy thing to do when you are dealing with this level of near-constant nonsense.

Given that there are still two episodes left on Smoke this season, we do tend to think that we are eventually going to be building towards what is an epic showdown. Is it going to be one where we end up seeing Dave gets what he wants? We sure hope not, but we’ve also been watching the show for long enough to know that nothing here is guaranteed insofar as a happy ending goes. We need to be prepared for almost each and every scenario.

