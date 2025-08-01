Smoke season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale

For those who have not heard as of yet, you are going to see Smoke season 1 episode 8 arrive on Apple TV+ next week. What more can we say here?

Well, the most important thing to note here is that shockingly, we had made it close to the end of the season already. There are only two more episodes remaining for the thriller, and we tend to think that both of them are going to be intense. We know that for Michelle, her goal at all costs is going to be working to stop Dave … but finding a way to do this? Far from easy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional SMOKE reviews!

Below, you can see the full Smoke season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

“Gudsen flips the script. Harvey grapples with regret. Calderone is forced to confront her past.”

Just from reading that alone, you can argue that almost everything we are going to be seeing as we move forward is this struggle with personal and professional doing battle with one another, arguably to the point where it is tough to know just which side is going to come out on top. Given that there’s another episode after, we hardly think that Dave is going to be stopped entirely just yet … but then again, we also never imagined that we’d see the Freddy story move as quickly as it did. Smoke is clearly out to surprise us, and that is why it is so easy to be high on the story that we’ve had a chance to see at this point. We’re just curious to see if any more characters end up getting caught in the crossfire.

What do you most want to see moving into Smoke season 1 episode 8 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

How do you think the series is going to end at this point? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







