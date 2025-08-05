Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that before August is over, we are going to hear more about a Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date? It goes without saying, but of course we would love to get the Jason Sudeikis back on the air sooner rather than later!

Unfortunately, it does not seem like we are in a place where that is possible, at least for the time being. Here is some of what we know — production started off for the Apple TV+ series last month and since that time, a lot of footage has been shot in the greater Kansas City area. That potentially allows for the next chapter to feature more of Ted at home, before he does eventually decide to head back to the UK to coach a women’s version of AFC Richmond. Does his son join him? What about Michelle? These are at least some of the questions we wish there was an answer to right now, though we are aware that the character of Henry was recast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So when it comes to getting more updates between now and the end of August, we are relatively optimistic that we are going to get some. As for what they look like, that’s where the real mystery here lies. We tend to think that there could be some sightings of the cast and crew, especially since a lot of the Richmond locations are so public at this point. Maybe we learn about a couple of returning cast members, as well.

We recognize at this point that a lot of the players from the first three seasons of the comedy may not be back full-time; however, couldn’t some make a cameo? There is also the question of Nick Mohammed as Nate, who has not been confirmed to return and yet, we do think we will see him at some point.

Related – Be sure to get some other filming updates when it comes to Ted Lasso season 4

What are you hoping to see when we do eventually get Ted Lasso season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







