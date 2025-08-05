Dexter: Original Sin season 2 premiere date: August 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 premiere date between now and the end of August? Well, just as you would likely imagine, there is a ton worth talking through here!

After all, we tend to think that the interest in the prequel is going to be a little bit more heightened as of late, with the biggest reason for that being the simple fact that the sequel Resurrection is on the air right now and getting some rave reviews. While we would hardly argue that Original Sin is proving to be as successful, at the same time it is doing a number of different things right. The first season was funny, well-acted, and it did give some more context to the relationship between Harry and the title character. Also, who imagined that we would be seeing Brian Moser in any form?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

The great news at present is simply noting that there will be a Dexter: Original Sin season 2, even if not much has been said regarding filming as of yet. We do expect that to change in the coming months, as Showtime / Paramount seem to be eager on having a fast turnaround. While it may be too early to get premiere-date news this month, we tend to think that by the end of the year, we could have more of an approximate idea of what is going down. The best-case scenario may be that it is ready in the spring, and this show and Resurrection each have a new season every year and a half, give or take. That would allow us to always have a lot to be excited about.

In addition to this prequel, remember that there is still also a chance that we end up getting a Trinity prequel as well. It is, at the very least, written and ready if Showtime wants it.

Related – Be sure to get more entering the next Resurrection episode

Do you want more news soon on Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







