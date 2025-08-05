Wednesday season 2 spoilers: More on Catherine Zeta-Jones story

We are going to be seeing the arrival of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix sooner rather than later — so what all can we expect?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that the larger Addams Family is going to have a major role to play on the upcoming story. Morticia will be around more in her daughter’s life and by virtue of that, you can imagine that there will be comedy, drama, and all sorts of great stuff.

Speaking to IndieWire about some of the footage that has been filmed, here is some of what executive producer Miles Millar had to say:

“Catherine is having a ball … It’s rare that you get to do so many different things. The show definitely dances in a lot of different tones. So, she goes from a very emotional scene with her mother and daughter to a sword fight.”

In addition to getting more of these familiar characters, Wednesday season 2 is going to be bringing in some newcomers at the same time. For starters, remember that Steve Buscemi is going to be on board as the new Dean of Nevermore. Meanwhile, we are also going to have Lady Gaga stepping in for some sort of part, as well — though we do not have any indication that she is going to be in every episode.

The most important thing to us at this point is honestly not that hard — the series just needs to have another great mystery mixed with a ton of humor. If the show does that, we are pretty darn happy with whatever the end result is going to be.

