American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: August update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about American Horror Story season 13 between now and the end of August? We clearly want it, but that does not mean it is going to happen anytime soon.

After all, consider some of what we have heard / not heard from the world of executive producer Ryan Murphy. The last time that there was a major update, it involved him trying to get Sarah Paulson and some other original cast members together. In the meantime, he has worked on a number of other projects elsewhere. Heck, we’ve yet to hear anything else about the second season of Grotesquerie, another series with a horror edge that aired last year.

So is there at least a chance that something more about season 13 comes out this month? Let’s just say that there is a slight chance but at the same time, we do not think that FX or Murphy has any incentive to rush things along. Just consider where we are for the time being. In the past, the network has typically preferred to have new seasons premiere in the fall; that is clearly not going to happen this year, so why rush things along? We tend to think that we are a few months away, at least, from starting to hear more in the way of finer details.

In the end, though, the biggest thing we’re aware of is that American Horror Story is one of those shows that can come back at any point — we really do not feel like the fans are going to go anywhere, especially with the anthology format.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

