The Librarians: The Next Chapter season 2 premiere date hopes

After the big season 1 finale on TNT, is there more to share regarding The Librarians: The Next Chapter season 2? From where we stand, it appears as though the simple answer here is yes!

First and foremost, we should note that the nostalgic mystery series is already renewed for another batch of episodes, which is an even greater comfort given that TNT does not necessarily have some cornucopia of shows on their roster. We really do have to embrace whatever they’ve got, no? The network confirmed recently that you will see more episodes next summer and for now, our feeling is that we are looking towards spring or summer.

As for who will be on board for the next chapter of episodes, we do have more insight thanks to a press release. Take a look below:

Hailed for its blend of myth, mystery and magic, the sophomore season, airing in 2026, will feature appearances from a wide range of celebrated talent, including Screen Actors Guild Award nominees Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings) and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey) as well as Josh Gates (host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown), Stefan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls) and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater). From the original series, Lindy Booth (Dawn of the Dead) will return as “Cassandra Cillian” and Christian Kane (Leverage) will continue to reprise his role as fan favorite character “Jacob Stone.”

In the end, we do think that the table is set for another great batch of episodes — especially since there are more surprises that may still be looking around the corner! That sort of wonderment is a part of what makes the series so strong.

