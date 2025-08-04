Elsbeth season 3: Stephen Colbert to play late-night host

For this particular Elsbeth season 3 story, why not go ahead and say that art is about to imitate life for one Stephen Colbert.

According to a report from Vulture, you are going to see the late-night host and comedian make an appearance on an episode of the Carrie Preston show, where he will be the star of Way Late with Scotty Bristol. Is there a chance that he is a murderer? Well, at the moment, it honestly feels like the sort of thing that you cannot rule out. Most of the guest stars on Elsbeth do end up being the killers, largely because these are the meatier parts for people to grab onto.

In general, guest stars are one of the biggest reasons to watch a show like Elsbeth and with Colbert’s star so bright right now, he is even more notable that he would otherwise be. After all, it was announced not that long ago that The Late Show as a franchise is coming to an end in May 2026 and while that is a difficult pill to swallow, at the same time there is some time to prepare for it. We do tend to think that we are going to see Preston make at least one more appearance on the show before it ends, largely because this is the best way to get cross-promotion.

By the end of the summer, we do imagine that some sort of larger preview will be out there for the new Elsbeth season. With that being said, we will have to wait and see if Colbert’s guest star appearance is thrown into that or not.

What are you most excited to see entering Elsbeth season 3, especially with Stephen Colbert?

Do you think that he is going to end up playing a killer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to come back for some other updates.

