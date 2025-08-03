The Chi season 7 finale: Yolanda Ross, Lynn Whitfield leaving

We are hardly surprised that there were some notable exits during The Chi season 7 finale on Showtime. Yet, at the same time, isn’t it still sad when it happens?

First and foremost, we cannot say that losing Lynn Whitfield as Alicia is that big of a shock. So much of this season has been about vengeance, and you can argue that there is a full-circle moment that comes from Roselyn turning back up. Will this fundamentally shake things up entering the eighth season, which has already been greenlit? On some level, it is easy to assume so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, losing Yolanda Ross as Jada? This is an exit that will take some time to wrap our head around, mostly because we are talking here about someone who was in more than 70 episodes and by virtue of that, is a pretty essential part of the story. However, her death has been charted for a while. That is something that Ross discussed further to TVLine, where she had the following to say:

“I feel like I was nostalgic [when I was] alone … When I was at work, I felt like, ‘Yeah, let’s just get through this, ’cause I don’t want to wallow in it. Because there’s already, like, episodes full of sadness! And then to add to it any personal stuff? I didn’t feel like doing that.”

The big truth about The Chi is at this point, something that a lot of viewers have known for a good while: The city itself is really the biggest constant we’ve got. Almost everyone else can come and go, whether they are killed off or they just end up moving to another city. What matters here is the impact that the characters have on each other and the world moving forward.

Related – Is The Chi coming back for a season 8?

What did you think about the events of The Chi and the season 7 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







