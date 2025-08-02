And Just Like That season 3: Cynthia Nixon on series’ end

Yesterday, we first heard the shocking news that And Just Like That season 3 is going to be the final one on HBO Max. How did we get here? Well, it actually seems like this has been the plan for a while behind the scenes; yet, the producers did not want it out there so that it was the only thing viewers were thinking about during the past few weeks.

However, we’re in a spot now where there are two more episodes and of course, that is almost everything that we are thinking about now. How can it not be? There is not a lot of time left for everyone to get their desired ending and really, we just have to hope that the show finds a way to tie up loose ends for everyone. That includes Miranda, who clearly has quite a bit on her plate! She not only has a relationship with Joy, but her son Brady also indicated that he is going to be a father — though the mother does not necessarily want him in the baby’s life.

In a post on Instagram, here is some of what Nixon had to say about the goodbye:

I can’t believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish. I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives. Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come! And don’t miss these last few episodes: surprises in store!

What sort of surprises are we talking about here? Well, consider that something we will have to wait and see on!

