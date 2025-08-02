Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

With us now officially into August 2025, is there more that we can share at this point when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 4?

Of course, it is easiest to start off here by saying that there is going to be another chapter of the Showtime drama series, and that is not something that you have to worry about. Instead, simply focus more on 1) when filming is going to begin and then 2) when the series will actually air.

We recognize at this point that for a lot of Showtimes series over the years, we’ve seen them turn around episodes reasonably fast — almost on an annual basis, save for during industry strikes or the pandemic. This show tends to move at least a little bit slower. Filming for the fourth season has yet to even start, and that may not happen for at least a handful of months. Given that the survivors are now back in the winter, you can argue that December / January would be the filming window that makes the most sense.

Because of what we’ve lined out already, the odds of there being any other substantial Yellowjackets announcements at this point are slim to none. Our hope is that the fourth season launches either in late 2026 or early 2027 — at least one bit of good news here is that despite taking a while to get filming underway, this is one of those shows that does have a pretty quick turnaround insofar as post-production goes. That means that new episodes will be able to air not that long after they are in the can — and we will take more or less whatever win we can here.

